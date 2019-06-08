Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is oozing oomph on her Instagram with some hot and sultry pictures. After losing oodles of weight, she has posted her pictures from the latest photoshoot. In the recent photo, she can be seen posing sensuously in a blue dress teamed up with a pair of pink earrings and pink lip shade. With subtle makeup and hair kept open, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “iamselfmade #ranichatterjee.” (sic)

However, earlier she was trolled on her bold pictures for wearing revealing clothes and showing off too much of her skin. Not only this, but few people went a new low and body shamed her. Some of the netizens commented that she has revealed way too much while the other wrote that she doesn’t look good in her photos.

Check out her picture here:

Check out her picture here:



Earlier, she has been into the buzz for participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. It has also been revealed that she has already started prepping for the show. A source close to the actor has said that she is working hard to lose oodles of weight and shed some of the extra kilos before she enters the house. Her Instagram is already proof that she is going through an intense workout session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.

Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others.