Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is back in Mumbai after she got eliminated from the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was in Bulgaria for the shoot of the show. Post her return to the bay, she took the internet by storm with her bold and hot pictures. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer blue top teamed up with a matching long skirt. With wavy hair, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup and red lipstick. In her latest photoshoot, she can be seen sitting in a garden and her contagious smile will take your breath away.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “BEUTYFULL things happen in your life when you distance yourself from all the Negative things #lifestyle #beutyfullgirl #life#positivethoughts #instalove #fblove #photoshoots #instamood

Photography by @sameer_0291 @vinod_kanozia @pooja.singh3105@hvevents.in

Take a look:



In another photo, she looks beautiful with sunset at the background and orange light falling on her face. She captioned it as, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. #myfevorite #pictureperfect #confidence #selflove #hardwork💪 #artistic #picture #mehappy #loveyouall #teamranichatterjee. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri.