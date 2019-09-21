Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is currently vacationing in the Maldives with actor Ajana Singh. Making most of the picturesque location, she has shared her series of photos enjoying the Mediterranean Sea. In the first picture, Rani can be seen dressed in a blue tank top and matching shorts while Anjana can be seen donning a black-pink swimsuit. Enjoying the scenic beauty, the beauties can be seen laughing their hearts out. Sharing the post, she wrote, “mausam mastana … #holidays #funtime. (sic)”

In the second photo, she can be seen sipping her coffee near the beach. While Rani can be seen donning a floral blue gown, Anjana looks gorgeous in a white dressed teamed up with a shrug. Both the ladies can be seen twinning in pink. Rani captioned the picture as, “नमस्ते का होता हम ता आज घूमे के प्लान कैले बानी अंजना साथ ,#holidays #time #with #my #saheli. (sic)”



In another picture, Lady Singham actor can be seen relaxing on a lounger in a floral blue dress. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

In the last photo, both the ladies are all smiles as they set to go on a yacht ride. Rani captioned it as, “#holiday #time सहेली के साथ. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Kasam Durga Ki, Teri Meharbaniyan, Lady Singham and Herapheri. Currently, she is busy shooting for Lady Singham opposite Pawan Singh. She has also taken part in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi but got eliminated in the initial stage of the show.