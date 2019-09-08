Bhojpuri industry has gained popularity with their films and songs. The actors are also being appreciated for their performance and they are also been recognised by the Indian film industry. Apart from that, their social media is what is gaining momentum at this time. From Amrapali Dubey to Rani Chatterjee to Monalisa, their followers have increased on the social networking sites, thanks to their bold and beautiful looks.

Here we bring you the best Bhojpuri Instagrammers of the week:

Rani Chatterjee:



Post her return from Bulgaria, where she was shooting for Khatron ke Khiladi, she has taken the internet by storm with her hot photos. In the latest photo, she can be seen posing in a denim jacket teamed up with pink choli, maang tikka and a nose ring. Giving a twist to bridal wear, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Stay away from people who talk bad daily. These kinds of people carry a negative spirit. The problem is they are not happy with themselves .. #healthylifestyle #photoshoot📸 #indowesternwear #lovethislook #positivevibes. (sic)”

Poonam Dubey:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Poonam (@poonamdubeyofficial) on Sep 7, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT



Known for sensuous dance number, Poonam shared her mirror selfie in a white crop top teamed up with denim jacket and jeans. With minimal makeup, she completed her look with a watch, a pair of earrings and a dash of pink lipstick. The picture will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Amrapali Dubey:

View this post on Instagram I see you looking at me 💫🌟 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:34am PDT



Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey is making heads turn with her latest selfie in pink lips and red dress. This time, the diva shared a hot selfie picture on her Instagram account and writes a comment “I see you looking at me. (sic)”

Akshara Singh:



Bhojpuri actor has been into buzz after her FIR against Pawan Singh. However, that does not stop her from sharing her day-to-day activities with her fans on Instagram. This week, she shared a selfie in blue ethnic wear teamed up with a pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Champion keeps playing until they get it RIGHT #shoot #work #work #work #happiness #blessed #loveyouall #onelife #spreadthelove. (sic)”

Monalisa:



The Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took the internet by storm this week with her hot picture in a sheer blue saree from the sets of her show. She captioned it as, “Be Yourself…. everyone else Is Already Taken #fridaymood #behappy #weekendvibes #poser #happiness @yogesh_gupta4545 @riyasingh2291. (sic)”

Priyanka Singh:



Priyanka Singh’s latest selfie in pink ethnic wear is hard to miss. Giving out festive vibes, she completed her look with jhumkas and subtle makeup. She captioned it as, “Aapke Bare Main 10% jaanne wale log Dusre logo Ko 100% bata rahe hote he #stupidhatersatwork #mahadev #mahadevkideewani #jaiparshuramji #privern. (sic)”