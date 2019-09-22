Bhojpuri actor and dancer Monalisa is an active social media user. From sharing hot pictures to dance videos, the Nazar actor leaves no stone unturned to make her fan following strong. This time, the hotshot and Youtube queen has shared a clip on Instagram where she can be seen dubbing Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The hilarious video has been captioned as, “🙏 Uncleji …. Pehchaniya!!! #fun #masti #video #funnymoments #bts #actorslife Keep Following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial”.

Monalisa can be seen dressed in a black full sleeves top with black pants and it seems she has shot the video from her sets while getting ready for the shot. Within half an hour, the video has garnered over 17,188 views so far.

Watch Monalisa’s funny video here:

Earlier, the Bhojpuri bombshell has uploaded a picture in a black monokini and looked the sexiest best. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on the pool lounger soon after taking a dip in the pool. With no makeup and a contagious smile, she looks breathtaking in the selfie.

The famous actor also shared a couple of her photos in a yellow dress. In the shared pictures, she completed her look with a bold red lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair natural and loose, letting the tresses fall back.

Monalisa enjoys a massive 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Fans are impressed with her acting skills in her maiden TV show Nazar as she plays an evil force daayan named ‘Mohana’ in the daily soap.