Bhojpuri actor Monalisa has shared a series of new pictures with her fans on Instagram. This time, it’s not a regular post with a clip from the upcoming episode of her TV show or her video of dancing on a popular Bollywood number. Monalisa has shared an absolutely new look of herself from her latest photoshoot. The Nazar actor has released her stills from her recent bridal photoshoot. Wearing an embellished red lehenga with some heavy pieces of jewellery, Monalisa is looking ethereal in the entire photoshoot.

Smokey eyes, complete bridal jewllery, and a bright red lehenga – Monalisa’s look has everything that completes the look of a gorgeous traditional Indian bride. The actor has mentioned the credit of her photoshoots in the caption of her post on Instagram. Check this out:

Earlier, she shared her pictures in another bridal shoot. Monalisa looked stunning in a golden bridal creation in her previous pictures. She captioned her image as, “A Woman Can Look Her Best When Dressed Up

As A Bride 👰..!! .” (sic)

The actor is one of the most popular female faces in the entertainment industry. Monalisa is known as the Bhojpuri queen and her social media fan following is in millions. The actor keeps her fans entertained with her various posts on Instagram. What do you think of her latest bridal look?