Rani Chatterjee is one of the popular actors of Bhojpuri cinema who is oozing oomph on social media. After getting a makeover, the bombshell keeps her fans updated with sultry pictures and videos. In the recent photo, she can be seen posing sensuously in a blue dress teamed up with a pair of denim shorts. She completed her look with pink earrings, pink lip shade and brown long boots. With subtle makeup and hair kept open, she strikes a seductive pose for the camera. While sharing the picture, Rani Chatterjee writes, “#staypositive #instafam”.

Take a look at the pic:

View this post on Instagram 💙💙💙💙 #staypositive #instafam A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jun 10, 2019 at 7:21pm PDT

In another picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen dressed in black and white checked cold shoulder top with nude makeup. She can be seen sitting in a park and enjoying the sunset.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jun 11, 2019 at 6:45am PDT



On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja.

She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 and is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry.