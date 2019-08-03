Bhojpuri cinema’s hottest actors-couple Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh saw their bond turning sour after the latter’s second marriage but even a year later, their rift is yet to be resolved. In fact, opening up about her personal life in an interview recently, Akshara accused Pawan of sabotaging her career and what followed were like living daily nightmares for the sensational star.

As reported by India Times, Akshara asserted that apart from Pawan being miffed about her successful career graph, the actress has been receiving death threats on calls and texts for a year now. Facing constant harassment, Akshara moved the Mumbai police for security after filing a complaint with them.

Bhojpuri actor and the melodious queen Akshara Singh is one of the most gorgeous faces of the industry. On the work front, she will be next seen in Babua Bawali, Gunday, Janaam 2, Majanua, Love Marriage and Vivah.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is among the top notch actors of Bhojpuri cinema who is a playback singer as well and has been serving the industry from quite a long time. Till now, Pawan has featured in more than 100 movies and will next be seen featuring in movies including Zahreela and Sher Singh.

