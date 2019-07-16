Bhojpuri film industry superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey get the most love from the audience in films and songs. Their on-screen chemistry is much talked about to the extent that their videos have gone viral with more than a million views. Their fanbase can’t get enough of them and keeps on wanting more. Together they have delivered many hits and have become increasingly popular.

From sharing adorable selfies to romantic videos, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have many times indicated that there is something more than friendship between them. In the latest video shared by Amrapali, she can be seen dancing sensuously in a floral dress and then later Nirahua enters the frame and romances with the star. Their adorable video will surely win your hearts.

Watch the video of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey here:

Both the stars have reportedly been talking about the affair for quite some time, but each time the two stars have been avoiding this as merely a gossip. At present, Nirahua and Amrapali’s Jay Veeru is running successfully in theatres. The film is being liked a lot among the audience.

View this post on Instagram Haaye 😍💕 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.