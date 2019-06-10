Popular Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who is having the time of her life – credits to the Nazar show, where she plays the role of a Dayan. After hectic schedules and busy routines, Monalisa has got her own time. She has been declared as the internet’s favourite crush and the sexy actress managed to raise the temperature with her new bikini picture. Monalisa shared a sensuous pool picture in a black monokini and made her fans go gaga. The sultry actress looked absolutely stunning as she poses with a seductive look. Fans could not help but be in awe of Monalisa and her sexiness and the new picture is taking the social media on a storm.

While sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “True Joy Of Nature Is When Every Drop Water Shines Like Pearl …. #morning #selfie#morningmotivation #waterbaby #love #swimming #healthylifestyl”.

Take a look at Monalisa’s poolside pic:

Monalisa recently crossed over 2 million followers on her Instagram handle. She shared a happiness and thanksgiving post with her fans and was seen celebrating it just the way it should be done. Caught in the middle of a golden fiesta, Monalisa was seen flaunting the number ‘2’ and ‘M’ letter golden balloons to mark the 2 million followers.



Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters.