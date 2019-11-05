Bhojpuri bombshell and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas remains super active on social media. The actor often posts pictures in saree, bikini etc. Continuing the trend, she has posted a throwback photo wearing a black monokini with polka dots looking very gorgeous. The pic is from Sri Lanka and it seems like the actor is missing the vacation.

The internet sensation is currently seen in Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar and plays the role of daayan. After treating her fans with her desi avatar, she dropped some sizzling picture on Instagram. ” Take Me Back 😜😜😜… @vikrant8235 #srilanka #diaries #majormissing,” Monalisa wrote along with the pictures.

She has a solid fan base of over 2.4 million followers who eagerly wait for her posts on social media. Monalisa looks absolutely mesmerizing in her no-makeup look, wet hair and contagious smile. We already know that Monalisa is a water baby as she often shares pool pictures on her Instagram.

Check Monalisa’s hot picture here:

View this post on Instagram Take Me Back 😜😜😜… @vikrant8235 #srilanka #diaries #majormissing A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 5, 2019 at 2:42am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress’ performance in Nazar is being appreciated. Even though the supernatural show has received criticism for promoting black magic, its popularity among the audience is only rising up. From climbing walls to performing action sequences, Monalisa is doing everything for the show that she has not done before.

Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.