Her talent and sartorial choices can never fail to win fans hearts and leaving no chance to go down the hyperbole of rising expectations, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again managed to leave everyone swooning over her latest pictures. Brightening up fans Sunday, Monalisa shared fiery pictures of herself that sent temperatures soaring across the Internet.

In the shared pictures, the Nazar star can be seen donning a low neck black spaghetti top, outlined with silver sequins work and paired it with blue denims and grey sneakers. Sporting a high ponytail, the diva amped her glam look with a dab of glossy luscious pink tint on her lips and accessorised her look with a black choker. She captioned the picture as, “Figure Out What Lights Your Fire… Then Chase The Match … #goodmorning #sunday #sundayfunday” (sic).

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has made her maiden stint on the telly world with Nazar as a daayan, will surely stay in everyone’s hearts. In Nazar, Monalisa plays the character named Mohona. She is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in the show. The actor has always kept her fans glued up with her hotness and never-before-seen visuals and stunts. This time, Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level. Monalisa was recently seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She shared a BTS video of her performing the daredevil action stunt which made fans jaws drop in awe.

For the uninitiated, after giving back-to-back blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa participated in the TV reality Show, Bigg Boss. After coming out from the show, she participated in Nach Baliye with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa was also seen playing a pivotal role in Bengali adult comedy web-series, Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.