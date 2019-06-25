With Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh fever spread all over the country, Bhojpuri hot diva Amrapali Dubey also took out time to go watch the most anticipated film of the year. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her picture from the multiplex. In the photo, she can be seen donning a floral yellow dress teamed up with a denim jacket. She completed her look with beige footwear, minimal makeup and hair tied in a puff leaving the tresses to fall back. With a peach bag on her one hand and a bucket of popcorn in another, she poses with a wide smile on her face. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Kabir Singh ❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:10am PDT



Earlier, she shared her Tik Tok video and it will surely make you go LOL. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Dahej anyone? Lagayib 4 danda dimaag hoyi thanda #nodowry. (sic)”



A few days back, she clicked her selfie in a pink dress teamed up with nerdy specs and glossy lip shade.

View this post on Instagram 😍💕 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 19, 2019 at 9:54am PDT



Amrapali Dubey is always seen taking out time for herself amidst her hectic schedule. She never misses a chance to engage with her fans. Her recent picture on Instagram immediately earned more than 18,000 likes by fans and we are not surprised at the outfit on her weaves its magic. The lady has now started shooting for her next film Lallu ki Laila and Sher Singh through her post, she asked for love and blessings from her fans.

Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always up her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey was last seen in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh.