Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken to Instagram this morning to set the heart of her fans racing as she uploads her plethora of pictures in camouflage mini dress. Setting style statement and impressing fashion police, she has completed her look with perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade. She has kept her hair natural letting the tresses fall back. Needless to say, she looks hot in the sexy mini dress.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “It’s Friday. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her pictures donning a sheer purple saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohled eyes, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Striking a sexy pose, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shine Your Light On Love And Truth And Your Soul Will Glow #goodmorning #world #love #truth #honesty #positivity #goodvibes #happiness #nazar #mohana Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388 Styled by @praanavsrathod. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.