Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making heads turn with her latest pictures on Instagram. Giving out a major fashion goal on a Wednesday, she has shared her array of pictures in floral yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with dazzling pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. Her pictures are from the launch party of Gul Khan’s other show ‘Jaadu Hai Jinnka’ and the entire cast of Nazar slayed the party with their style statement.

Sharing the pictures, the Nazar actor shared a positive thought motivating her fans. She wrote, “Look For Something Positive In Each Day… Even If Some Days You Have To Look A Little Harder #goodmorning #positivity #positivevibes #blessed Beautifully Captured by: @gulenaghmakhan ma’m… thank you for lovely pictures. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared the pictures with Gul Khan from the launch party. While Monalisa slayed in the yellow floral dress, Gul Khan looked gorgeous in blue. Monalisa captioned the pictures, “Sabse Pyaari @gulenaghmakhan I loved The Rings #aboutlastnight #partytime #dance #music #friends #celebration #launch #party #jaaduhaijinnka. (sic)”



Recently, she shared her drool-worthy picture in a black and white crop top and black denim. With perfect makeup and white sneakers, she looks gorgeous, as ever.



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. The show is also known for introducing new characters on the show. Currently, a male daivik with twisted intentions has been introduced and we are sure the coming episodes will get interesting. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.