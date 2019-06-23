Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas will lit up your Sunday with her latest pictures in her popular Mohona avatar from her show Nazar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her monochrome pictures and wish her fans a happy Sunday. In the photos, Nazar fame can be seen donning grey salwar-suit teamed up with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, bindi, long braided hair and a wide smile. Needless to say, she looks hot and sexy in her latest pictures.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunday #vibes #blackandwhite #goodmorning #world @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded a video recreating Kareena Kapoor’s scene from the Jab We Met. In the clip, the Nazar fame lip syncs Kareena Kapoor popular dialogue from Jab We Met and fans can’t stop gushing over her. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, she completed her look with smokey eyes subtle makeup and kept her tresses fall back onto her shoulders. Her killer expressions will make you fall in love with her all over again. She also reveals that she is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and this is her favourite scene from the film. Trying to recreate my favourite scene from jab we met! Big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan #bebo #myfavourite #kareenakapoorkhan #monalisa #jabwemet #whenwemeet?@vigovideoindiaoffical. (sic)”, she captioned the video.



On the work front, she is currently being featured on the show Nazar along with Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani.