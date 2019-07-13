Bhojpuri hot actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is spending her Saturday in the sexiest avatar. Known for bold looks and sultry pictures, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a pink monokini teamed up with a black blazer. She kept her hair straight and donned subtle makeup and bold pink lipstick. The picture will make you go weak in your knees.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “You Can #saturdaymood #goodvibes (sic)”

The post has received over 65,000 likes within a couple of hours and is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram You Can …. 🥰🤷‍♀️💖 #saturdaymood #goodvibes A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 12, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her no make-up look picture in a denim dungaree. With her hair naturally open and contagious smile, she looks gorgeous. The caption on her post hints that she was gearing up for a party last night when she made that post. It read, “Friday Called ….she is on her way and she is bringing the Wine #happy #friday #fridayvibes #weekend” (sic)



Recently, she has also uploaded her picture in a sexy orange dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, bracelet, subtle makeup and bold red lipstick. She looks hot as she strikes a pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Remember, you’re the only one who can fill the world with sunshine. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured on the supernatural show Nazar. The daily soap also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.