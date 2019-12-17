Bhojpuri actor and television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has often been vocal about her friendship with her Nazar co-star Niyati Fatnani aka Piya. Its is very common that when two friend unknowingly twins, it does call it for a click and something similar happened with the two leading ladies of Gul Khan’s show. Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared pictures showing the girl’s power.

In the photos, while Monalisa looks hot in off-white sweatshirt teamed up with blue denim, Niyati looks gorgeous in blue shirt and denim teamed up with brown boots. The wide smile and their pose with swag will brighten up your day. Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “This Is True Bonding… See How We Wear Similar Clothes and come on set Without Knowing GIRLS EMPOWER GIRLS Love You My Dear and Very Beautiful and very innocent @niyatifatnani … #love #friendship #bonding #twinning #posing #truesoul #innocent #onset #posers #cutie. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, flaunting her sexy curves, Monalisa shared photos in an off-white sweatshirt and blue denim. With subtle makeup, kohled eyes and seductive look, she looks hot, as ever. She captioned it, “Yeah !!! YOU ARE… You are a bit Of A POSER. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.