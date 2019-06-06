Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar has shared her series of pictures donning a Bengali daughter-in-law avatar. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a red and white cotton saree teamed up with mangalsutra, sindoor, golden jewlllery and bangles. She has braided her hair and kept it sideways. The photos will remind you of her Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo which featured Monalisa’s hot and seductive avatar.

Her contagious smile and Bengali avatar will take your breath away. She captioned it, “Bangali Bou #sareelove #selfobsessed: @ameeth_dash.” (sic)

Check out the post here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a white embellished suit teamed up with a black dupatta, big hair, a pair of chaandbalis, a tiny bindi and red lips. The caption on her post read, “Eid Mubarak To Everyone …. #eidmubarak #happiness #success #prosperity #peace #family #togetherness Outfit: @imarafashion: @yogesh_gupta4545” (sic)



A few days back, she teased her fans with her pictures in a coral orange colour suit with floral background. She looks beautiful in matching bindi, bangles and earrings. Her hair is so perfect for the picture and can make you go crazy. While sharing the pics, Monalisa captioned, “If I Had A Single Flower 🌹 For Every Time , I Think About You, I Could Walk Forever In My Garden … #monday #feelingmyself#happyhappy #gardengarden#selfobsessed In Love With The Pics: @yogesh_gupta4545”.



After creating her niche in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has now turned into a top-notch television actor with her show Nazar. The show is topping on the TRP charts and features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in lead roles.