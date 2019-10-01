Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has spread her success wings to a new comedy talk show Movie Masti With Manish Paul. Now, the Nazar fame had a fangirl moment when she met Houseful 4 actor Akshay Kumar on the sets of the show and seems like she just couldn’t hold her excitement. In the photo shared on Instagram, she can be seen posing happily with Akshay.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “When Life gives this ultimate opportunity to meet your favourite once again… you really don’t know what else to say… And the icing on the cake is he remembers you and appreciates your career growth! A total fangirl moment.! @akshaykumar thank you for the priceless moment once again! (sic)”

In another post, she has shared her hot pictures in a sheer black saree teamed up with bold makeup, finger ring, a pair of earrings and red lipstick. She has kept her hair pin-straight and has left the tresses loose. Giving out a sexy pose, she is swooning the heart of her fans. She captioned it as, “Keep Calm and Be a Lady in Red #moviemastiwithmanieshpaul #shine #glow #red styled by : @riddhirgandhi Jewelleries: @aquamarine_jewellery @the_jewel_gallery Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair: @ashashellar. (sic)”

As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona.