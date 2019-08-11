Bhojpuri sensational Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is raising eyebrows with her role on the supernatural show Nazar, is making the internet go on fire with her sexy thumkas. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s popular ‘Break up song’ from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Shre dances along with a cute kid and we can tell that the little girl definitely gives a tough competition to Monalisa.

Dressed in a checkered dress and a maroon headband, Monalisa’s killer dance moves and expressions will brighten up your Sunday.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “un times with the cutest kid on the block! @vigovideoindiaofficial #SaniyaAhmed #vigovideoindia #breakupsong. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has also uploaded her picture reading a book. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the bed and happily indulging herself into book reading. Dressed in a maroon crop top and blue shorts, she looks hot as always on a Sunday afternoon. The picture will give you an idea of how to spend a lazy Sunday at home. Sharing the post, she wrote, “That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet. #best #friend #love #reading #selfhelp. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has shared her picture in a basic and simple ethnic wear teamed up with mangalsutra, sindoor and contagious smile. With absolutely no makeup, she looked gorgeous flaunting and embracing her natural beauty. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Its Nice To Just Embrace The Natural Beauty Within You …. #nature #lover #village #simplicity Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles.