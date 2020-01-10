Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has featured on the Lifestyle magazine cover, has shared a few more pictures from the photoshoot. In the first photo, she looks hot in olive coloured monokini as she strikes a pose by the poolside. Flaunting her perfect figure, she completed her look with subtle makeup and nude lipstick. Undoubtedly, she looks hot and sexy in the photoshoot.

In the second picture, she looks nothing less than a diva in halter neck crop top teamed up with thigh-high slit peach skirt and sunglasses. With perfect makeup and bold lips, she is here to raise the mercury level.



In the last photo, she is a hot diva in a plunging neckline white top teamed up with a shimmery black skirt. Her sultry pictures will make you go weak in your knees.



Talking to the magazine, she opened up about the kind of role she is looking forward to play. She was quoted as saying, “There are a lot of good comedy stories from the UP region that can be adapted for Bollywood and I would love to play a character of a girl next door from UP.”

Talking about working in different languages film including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Bengali, she said, “Languages didn’t matter to me since my focus was on polishing my acting skills, and this beautiful journey that I have been on has helped me in achieving this goal.”

She also opened up about her passion for dance and said, “From a very young age, I used to enjoy dancing on all the hit tracks as well as trying my hand at enacting my teachers.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV. She will also be seen judging Vigo Comedy Maha Sabha Show. It’s a hunt for the Comedy Capital of India. Vigo Video and VOOT together have launched a unique comedy talent show.