Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has recently uploaded a video where she can be seen grooving to Sonakshi Sinha’s popular song ‘Uff Yeh Noor’. In the video, she can be seen playing with a dog and grooving to the peppy beats of the song in a garden. Dressed in a green sleeveless salwar-kurti, she crazily dances and walks around the garden. She can be seen goofing around on the sets of Nazar in the midst of her hectic shoot schedule. Her contagious smile and killer expressions will wipe-off your Monday blues. She teamed up her look with bangles, bindi, and styled her hair into soft curls.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a hot pink suit teamed up with matching bangles, bindi, a dash of pink lip shade and hair styled in soft curls. She can be seen sitting on the bed and getting her pose game perfect. Undoubtedly, she looks gorgeous, as always. “With The New Day Comes New Strength And New Thoughts 😍🥰… #happyhappy #feelingmyself #monday #vibes”, she captioned the picture.



Recently, she has uploaded her picture along with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The photo will give you major couple goals as they pose together with a wide smile. While Monalisa looks gorgeous in yellow saree, mangalsutra and sindoor, Vikrant can be seen sporting casual look.

View this post on Instagram 👫💑… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 23, 2019 at 4:44am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. Since the show has been aired, it gained immense popularity and is even being remake in Bengali with the tile ‘Nojor’.