Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa has raised the fashion quotient with her latest gorgeous look on Instagram. Leaving fans aflutter with her hot looks, she has shared her array of photos in a floral shimmery royal blue gown teamed up with floral golden earrings, smokey eyes, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and dash of lipstick. With hair pinned straight and matching golden finger ring, she has set the screens on fire with her sultry poses.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sometimes you just have to write your own Damn Fairytale”… quote anonymous. Day 2 of #VigoComedyMahaSabha @voot Styled by : @__snehasharma___ Outfit: @jiyabyveerdesign Jewellery: @ruhhette Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @ashashellar. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier today, she has also shared an adorable birthday post for her BFF and co-star Niyati Fatnani. Sharing a plethora of pictures along with the birthday girl, she captioned it, “Happy Birthday 🥳 my dearest beautiful bestie @niyatifatnani …. love u so so much …. #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #bestfriend #coactor #daivik #niyatifatnani #loveyou. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV. She will also be seen judging Vigo Comedy Maha Sabha Show. It’s a hunt for the Comedy Capital of India. Vigo Video and VOOT together have launched a unique comedy talent show.