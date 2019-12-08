Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa is currently shooting for the magazine photoshoot and she has shared an array of BTS pictures from the sets. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her photos in sleeveless yellow top with a deep neckline teamed up with black shorts. With no makeup applied, she looks hot as she strikes sexy poses for the click.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Staying true to your vision #goodmorning #magazine#shoot#fhm#colouroftheday#yellow. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Staying true to your vision👁 #goodmorning #magazine#shoot#fhm#colouroftheday#yellow A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:19pm PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a blue top with absolutely no make-up. She captioned the photos as, “Every day Begins With An Act Of Courage And Hope: Getting Out Of Bed 🛌… #goodmorning #friends #offday #beinglazy”.



Lately, donning a sleeveless monochrome crop top teamed up with denim. Striking a sultry pose, she completed her look with subtle makeup, green eye shadow, a dash of lipstick and hair kept natural letting the tresses to fall. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “That Feel Good Vibes #goodmorning #world #happy #morning #goodvibes #always. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.

For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.