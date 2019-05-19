Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is often spotted goofing around on the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. She also loves being clicked on the sets of the show flaunting her sartorial looks and style statement. With 1.9 million followers on Instagram, she is loved for her work and of course the body she dons. Treating her fans on the weekend, she has uploaded her couple of pictures in a black and grey sequence top. In the photos, she can be seen pouting and putting on the lipstick as she looks in the mirror. Needless to say, she looks hot in her latest pictures and it will make you go weak in your knees.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beauty Is Eternity… Gazing At Itself In A Mirror 💄… #shootdiaries #vanitydiaries #shootlife #nightshoot #happyday: lovely capture by @yogesh_gupta4545 thanks a lot yogesh.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



She has also shared her pictures along with her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani. The three of them poses for the camera and the picture speaks volume of their friendship bond.

In the last picture, Monalisa can be seen donning a black salwar-suit accessorised with makeup and bindi. She has braided her hair and her contagious smile will win your heart once again.

Earlier, she has shared a picture with the team of Nazar. She captioned it as, ““ When Everyone Is Moving Forward Together, Then Success Takes Care Of Itself…. “ #we #us #together #strong #nazar #suchalovelypicture … shot on #oneplus7pro #aboutlastnight @atifcam @rajputharshjayesh @niyatifatnani @sumitkaul10 @jaggisingh94 #afreen #jagdeepsingh.” (sic)



On the professional front, Monalisa is riding on the success of Nazar. The show has recently completed 200 episodes. It features Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.