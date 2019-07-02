Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has often showcased her love for sarees. She is mostly seen in her Mohona avatar from her maiden show Nazar. Earlier today, she shared her picture in beautiful green saree in no makeup look. She teamed up her look with a bind, nude lipstick and a wide smile. In the pictures, she can be seen sitting on a sofa and striking a pose for the camera. The photos will definitely brighten up your Tuesday.

She captioned the photos, “I Love Being Myself… It Is So Peaceful #monday #vibes (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her candid pictures as she relaxes on the sets of Nazar. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a red salwar-suit flaunting her facial features. With subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, braided hair and wide smile, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “All The Beauty Of Life Is Made Up Of Light And Shadow … PC: @atifcam (sic)”



A few days back, her video dancing to ‘Chogada’ from the film Loveyatri went viral on social media. She has kept her hair open letting the long tresses fall on the back. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kamariya … Style.. #passion #dance #kamariya: @vishanklakhara (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the role of a daayan on the show Nazar.