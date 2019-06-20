After making her niche in Bhojpuri industry, actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is now being appreciated for her stellar debut in television with her supernatural show Nazar. On social media, she keeps sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the show. Earlier today, she uploaded her picture on Instagram in a grey salwar-suit teamed up with printed dupatta. With smokey eyes, minimal makeup, loose curls and wide smile, she looks hot, as always.

The Greatest Happiness Of Life Is The Conviction That We Are Loved, Loved For Ourselves; or Rather; loved Inspite Of Ourselves…. #thursdaymotivation #simple #thoughts #beingme Pic by: @yogesh_gupta4545 Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”, Monalisa captioned the picture.

Earlier, she has shared her sexy picture in a backless top and green shorts teamed up with black boots. Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared new sexy stills from her latest photoshoot and captioned them as “Wednesday Mood”. In the picture, Monalisa can be seen sitting and posing on a ladder.

Recently, she also uploaded her picture n a black netted sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse. She looked hot as she also wore a black bindi, bangles and bold red lipstick. The Nazar actor completed her look with open curly hair. The caption of the photo reads as, “Love…. #goodmorning #world #friends #lovelyday #monsoon”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa’s evil plans against Ansh and Piya are taking interesting twists on the show. Talking about TRP, the show is doing pretty well on the charts and due to its popularity, it has also got an extension for one year. Not only this, but the show is also being remade in Bengali titled Nazar. The soap opera also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.