Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is setting the temperatures to soar with her latest hot picture on social media. Making fans ogle over her bold look, she has shared her red hot picture on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen donning a sexy red saree teamed up with a plain blouse. She completed her look with bangles, bold makeup, a pair of earrings, bindi and a dash of red lipstick. Flaunting her perfect washboard abs, she can be seen all smiling and happy nearby a river.

It looks like the click is from her Bhojpuri film and it making fans go crazy over her once again. Sharing the post, she wrote, “And So, She Decided To Start Living The Life She’d Imagined 😇🤷‍♀️… #happymornings #goodvibes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures sheer white top teamed up with black hot pants and knee-length long boots. With perfect makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of red lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. Sharing the post, she wrote, In between a candid conversation, so thankful for all that I achieved so far! #BTS #Candids #MagazineShoot #fhm Mua & hairstyling : @sapna_eyecandysalon01. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.