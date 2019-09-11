Bhojpuri actor turned television actor, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses swooning her fans with her bold and sexy looks. From gorgeous saree looks to her hot western look, she takes the internet by storm each and every time she uploads anything on social media. Not only the Bhojpuri industry, but her stint on the supernatural show Nazar also helped her gain immense popularity. Now, earlier today, she took to the Instagram to share the throwback picture from her Goa vacation and we bet you, it will wipe off your mid-week blues.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a multi-colour monokini as she strikes a sultry sexy pose near the poolside and the beach on the other. With subtle makeup and wet hair, she looks ultra hot and sexy in the photo. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Chalein ??? #throwback #major #missing #goa #diaries #travelholic #waterbaby #pool #sea. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she uploaded her picture in a sheer blue saree from the sets of Nazar. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, subtle makeup and pink lipstick. The picture shared in the morning has garnered over 44,000 likes and is still going viral. Sharing the post, “Never To Suffer would Never To Have Been Blessed #goodmorning #tuesday #thoughts #gratitude”. Monalisa even made this snap her Instagram’s display picture.



She also uploaded her throwback photo from vacation with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the shared picture, she can be seen donning a blue top teamed up with black tank top and hot pants. She accessorised her look with matching sneakers, kohl in the eyes, subtle makeup and high ponytail.

View this post on Instagram Peace Comes From Within …. #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:04pm PDT



Recently, she made her appearance on the comedy show ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ and doned beautiful green dress teamed up with multi-colour shoes. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a high ponytail. Striking a pose on the stairs, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned the post as, “Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on the supernatural show Nazar. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.