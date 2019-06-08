Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is stealing hearts with her Mohona avatar on the supernatural show Nazar is making heads turn with her latest sun-kissed picture. Earlier today, she teased fans with her hot picture and we can’t stop gushing over her. In the photos, she can be seen donning a green floral kurti with beautifully printed dupatta. She teamed up her look with a pair of long earrings, bindi, bangles and perfect makeup. She has kept her hair open and curly. Her pose game is bang on and it will make your heart beat faster.

She captioned it, “And Suddenly All The Love Songs Were About You…. #feelingloved #beingromantic #songs #inmymind: @vishanklakhara: @yogesh_gupta4545: @praanavsrathod.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a red hot dress. The Bhojpuri sizzler can be seen donning a red dress teamed up with red lipstick and kohl in eyes. Her open curly hair compliments her look and she looks gorgeous in the photos. She, also, strikes sexy poses for the camera and impresses fashion police with her style statement. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Politeness Of The Mind Is To Have Delicate Thoughts #friday #mood #thoughts #mindbodysoul.” (sic)



A few days back, she donned the ‘bengali bahu’ avatar and looked drop-dead gorgeous in red and white saree. She has braided her hair and kept it sideways. The photos will remind you of her Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo which featured Monalisa’s hot and seductive avatar. She captioned it, “Bangali Bou #sareelove #selfobsessed: @ameeth_dash.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Bangali Bou …. ❤️⚡️…. #sareelove #selfobsessed 💄: @ameeth_dash A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 5, 2019 at 10:47pm PDT



On the work front, Monalisa is currently being featured on the show Nazar. The daily soap also features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani.