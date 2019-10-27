On the day of festival of lights, Diwali, Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has wished her fans ‘ Happy Diwali’ with a mesmerising picture. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture in a sheer red saree with a diya in her hand, With subtle makeup, bindi, hair styled in soft curls and adorable smile, she looks hot in the photo. She has also requested fans to have a safe Diwali and say no to crackers.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Celebrate An Environmentally Safe Diwali …. HAPPY DIWALI 💥☄️🔥…. This Diwali Only Diyas … no crackers… #happydiwali #friends #family #togetherness #love #fun #thankgod for everything. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, the Nazar fame took to Instagram to share her array of pictures in a bright sheer yellow saree and it will brighten up your Friday morning. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer yellow saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, matching bangles, subtle makeup, bold maroon lipstick and hair styled in soft curls letting the tresses loose.

In the post, she also wishes her fans ‘ Happy Dhanteras’. She captioned the pictures as, “I Feel Like l Have A New Life…. And I Am Going To Take Full Advantage Of It #goodmorning #World #happy #Dhanterasn Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545: my cutie @riyasingh2291Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”