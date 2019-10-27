On the day of festival of lights, Diwali, Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has wished her fans ‘ Happy Diwali’ with a mesmerising picture. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture in a sheer red saree with a diya in her hand, With subtle makeup, bindi, hair styled in soft curls and adorable smile, she looks hot in the photo. She has also requested fans to have a safe Diwali and say no to crackers.
Sharing the post, she wrote, “Celebrate An Environmentally Safe Diwali …. HAPPY DIWALI 💥☄️🔥…. This Diwali Only Diyas … no crackers… #happydiwali #friends #family #togetherness #love #fun #thankgod for everything. (sic)”
Take a look at the photo here:
Earlier, the Nazar fame took to Instagram to share her array of pictures in a bright sheer yellow saree and it will brighten up your Friday morning. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer yellow saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, matching bangles, subtle makeup, bold maroon lipstick and hair styled in soft curls letting the tresses loose.
In the post, she also wishes her fans ‘ Happy Dhanteras’. She captioned the pictures as, “I Feel Like l Have A New Life…. And I Am Going To Take Full Advantage Of It #goodmorning #World #happy #Dhanterasn Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545: my cutie @riyasingh2291Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”
Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.