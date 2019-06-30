Bhojpuri and Television actor Monalisa, who is ruling hearts with her role in the supernatural show Nazar, never misses grabbing attention with her pictures on social media. Sometimes she flaunts her Mohona avatar and sometimes she chooses to just be herself in comfortable clothing. Whatever she dons is loved by her fans and the fashion police. Earlier today, she uploaded her zoom in the picture in a red salwar-suit flaunting her facial features. With subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, braided hair and wide smile, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “All The Beauty Of Life Is Made Up Of Light And Shadow … PC: @atifcam (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she took the internet by storm by flaunting her sexy dance moves on ‘Chogada’ from the film Loveyatri. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a grey top and denim shorts. With absolutely no makeup and contagious smile, she will take your breath away. She has kept her hair open letting the long tresses fall on the back. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kamariya … Style.. #passion #dance #kamariya: @vishanklakhara (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her picture in a nurse avatar and praised herself to work in different characters. She wrote, “One Show …. and I am So Many Characters … #actorslife#blessed #lovemywork …. this time #nurse #nazar .. (sic)” Monalisa often shares sneak-peek pictures and on-set clicks on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor looks sexy in a peach nurse dress She has shared a series of pics with different poses and looks happy to do what she is doing.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the role of a daayan on the show Nazar.