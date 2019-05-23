Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the hottest and sexiest Bhojpuri and now television actor is turning up the heat on social media. Known for the bong beauty that she inherits and sexy and sensuous curves, she never shies away to flaunt her body. Treating her 1.9 million followers, she once again is making her fans go weak in the knees and how! Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a white crop top and red hot pants. With perfect makeup, kohled eyes and pink lipstick, she has completed her look with killer expressions and seductive poses. She has left her tresses to fall back and we can’t stop gushing over her latest look.

Her pictures speak volumes of her Thursday Motivation and we can’t agree more. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If You Want To Be “HAPPY “ …. “Be” ….. #happy #behappy #thursdaymotivation #thursdayvibes Photographed : and: @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Lately, she has uploaded her picture wishing her co-actor Ashita Dhawan on her birthday. In the picture, while Monalisa looks hot in a black crop top and mini skirt, Ashita sets the temperature soaring in little black skirt teamed up with a white shrug. Sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Happy Birthday “ ashy baby “ … You @ashitadhawan Are a wonderful person… I hope That your Special Day Is The Beginning Of Another Amazing Year… #birthdaygirl #ashitadhawan #toomuchfun #party #enjoy #lotsoflove #happyhappy #happybirthday.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is being featured as an antagonist on the supernatural show Nazar.