Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has wished her fans a Happy Yoga Day with asana on the occasion of International Yoga Day. She can be seen performing yoga on the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. Dressed in a black crop top and tights, she teamed up her look with pink sneakers and kept her hair open in soft curls. The actor practices yoga on a daily basis as a part of her workout routine to keep herself fit.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day #yoga #internationalyogaday #mind #peace #meditation #healthiswealth #positivity #yogaeveryday #yogagirl #yogalife #breathe (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



Monalisa, who has been appreciated for her stellar debut on the television, recently uploaded her picture in a grey salwar-suit teamed up with printed dupatta. With smokey eyes, minimal makeup, loose curls and wide smile, she looks hot, as always. The Greatest Happiness Of Life Is The Conviction That We Are Loved, Loved For Ourselves; or Rather; loved Inspite Of Ourselves…. #thursdaymotivation #simple #thoughts #beingme Pic by: @yogesh_gupta4545 Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”, Monalisa captioned the picture.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa’s evil plans against Ansh and Piya are taking interesting twists on the show. Talking about TRP, the show is doing pretty well on the charts and due to its popularity, it has also got an extension for one year. Not only this, but the show is also being remade in Bengali titled Nazar. The soap opera also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.