Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to feature on a comedy talk show Movie Masti With Manish Paul. She is currently busy shooting for the show and keeps teasing fans with her ‘Chandni Bhabhi’ avatar. On Sunday morning, she treated fans with her super hot pictures in sheer yellow saree and blouse with flurry sleeves. She teamed up her look with bangles, chandbalis, hot red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls with a little bun. Undoubtedly, she looks like an absolute stunner and we can’t stop crushing over her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, ““Bachpan Se Hi Mujhe Acting Karne Ka Bahut Shaukh Tha “Aur Aaj Main Filmy Mad Family mein Hun I love movies, Songs, Dance BOLE TO “I am totally Filmy “ created the “tip tip barsa pani “ look #moviemastiwithmanieshpaul #filmy #movies #song #dance #mad #family #chandni @zeetv @neeti_simoes @preeti_simoes Styled by: @riddhirgandhi Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @ashashellar. (sic)”

Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures flaunting her Bengali bahu avatar in red and white saree. She completed her look with sindoor, mangalsutra, bindi and a wide smile. This time, while sharing her latest picture on Instagram, Monalisa wished her fans by saying, “Shubho Mahalaya 🙏…. Maa Durga Agomoni ….. #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya” (sic)

Lately, she has opted for netted pink saree and looks absolutely hot donning her dangerous Mohona avatar. With soft curls, bindi and smokey eyes, she captioned it as, “I Like Pink 💖…. #goodmorning #world” (sic).

Talking about the show Movie Masti With Manish Paul, the show will be an entertainment talk show where Bollywood celebrities will be gracing the couch. From Manish Paul’s sense of humour to quiz and skits, the show will be entertaining its audience. As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona.