Bhojpuri actor and television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making her fans Christmas hotter with her sexy red gown look. She is celebrating the festival with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and sister-in-law Riya Singh. The two ladies strike a sultry pose for the click and they look gorgeous, as ever.

In the photos shared on Instagram by Monalisa, Riya looks stunning in a white crop top and red hot pants, Monalisa looks her sexiest best in plunging neckline thigh-high red gown. Both the ladies can be seen posing beside a small Christmas tree and are clad in Santa Claus hat. Sharing the pictures, the Nazar fame wrote, “We Are Better Throughout The Year, In Spirit, Become A Child Again In Christmas 🎄… Merry Christmas to You All My Friends… #merrychristmas #joy #happiness #familytime #bestie @riyasingh2291 #santagirls. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in grey polka dot dress teamed up with neon shoes. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks and locks kept straight and open, she strikes a pose. grey polka dot dress teamed up with neon shoes. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks and locks kept straight and open, she strikes a pose.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.