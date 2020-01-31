Bhojpuri fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has spent her Friday evening with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The duo has treated their fans with their stunning picture together and it will give you major couple goals. Monalisa looks hot in pastel green sheer top teamed up with black denim while Vikrant looks dapper in beige coloured t-shirt teamed up with matching shirt and denim.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “You Stole My Heart 💓… But I Will Let You Keep It …. #posers #attitude #jawaanijaneman.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, her video grooving to the popular song ‘Dola Re’ from the film Devdas went viral on social media. The dance sequence is from the Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar where Ansh and Pia get married. She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, bindi, a pair of jhumkas and hair styled in a floral bun. Needless to say, she looks hot while dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood song. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Found This Throwback Fan Made Video… And Just Loved It… So lucky and #blessed to be A Part Of This Amazing Show #nazar… where I Got So Much To Do… #dance #music #amazing #role #action #drama #mother #wife #sister #dayan #lover #negative #positive #nurse #governess #madwoman #whatnot role I have played…. #happy #gratitude.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.