Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently being featured on Nazar, is making her fans ogle over her with her latest pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures in an orange-red dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and minimal makeup. Striking a sultry pose on the bed, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dreaming of winter and autumn! #ShootMode #WhatILove #Blessedn: @yogesh_gupta4545 Outfit: @shein_in. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture standing in the balcony and enjoying the Mumbai weather. Dressed in a pink top and denim short, she is making her fans go crazy over her. She captioned it as, “It’s A Sweat Pants, Messy Hair, Chillin With No Make-up Kind Of Day … #mytime #chillin #reading #happyhappy #weekendvibes #Friday. (sic)”



Recently, she took to the photo-sharing app to upload her sexy picture in a floral red dress. In the photo, she can be seen posing sensuously as she lies on the bed and her sultry expressions will steal your heart away. Sharing the post, she said, “Take Breaks… Relax … and Play #goodmorning #world #relax #peace #mind. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar in the role of daayan Mohona. The show is doing well in the terms of TRP, thanks to the interesting twists introduced on the show. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.