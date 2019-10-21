Bhojpuri sensation and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently shooting for TV series Nazar. As Mona is shooting for it, she is also giving sneak peek of her hot looks in saree from the set. Monalisa keeps sharing sultry pictures on social media and today, the hottie has shared a sexy picture in a maroon saree and looks nothing less than a sexy siren.

With curly hair, bindi, nude pink lipstick, Monalisa turns on the heat. She has captioned the picture “Na Jane Mere Dil Ko Kya Ho Gaya…. 💖❤️🥰 #goodmorning #world #feelingmyself #love #romantic”. The actor is feeling romantic and wants to dance on this DDLJ song.

Let us tell you that Monalisa’s entire focus is on her show these days, only then she is not signing any Bhojpuri film these days. However, her Bhojpuri fans miss her a lot and want to see her in the films. She has not given any information about when Monalisa will return to the Bhojpuri film industry.

With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa keeps her account updated and shares pictures and videos with fans. Clad in maroon saree is swaying on the beats and seducing some boys.

Take a look at Monalisa’s picture in saree:

Her hot dance video on Guru Randhawa’s ‘Nikle Patola Banke’ is trending all over the social media. Her thumkas and latkes-jhatke are to die for. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram Nikli Patola Banke 👩🏻😀😀😇🌸….. #saturdaymood #saturday #weekendvibes A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

On the personal front, Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is often seen hanging out with the love of her life. Together, they make a stunning pair.