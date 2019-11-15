Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Singh is making heads turn with her latest bridal look and we can’t stop gushing over her sexy traditional look. Taking to Instagram, the Nazar fame has shared her bridal look in pink cold-shoulder blouse teamed up with orange printed lehenga and gorgeous red and golden dupatta. She has accessorised her look with a huge choker, matha patti, a pair of earrings, bangles and finger ring. With subtle makeup and a dash of pink lipstick, she completed her look with net orange dupatta pinned on her head.

The pictures will make you go crazy and fall in love with her instantly. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Once In A while, In The Middle Of An Ordinary Life , Love Gives Us A Fairytale #bride #bridal #look #lovemylook #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



She has also shared a picture with Nazar’s devik Piya aka Niyati Fatnani. Both the ladies look gorgeous in their respective saree look. While Monalisa looks breathtaking in sheer blue saree, Niyati looks gorgeous in orange saree. Monalisa captioned the photo as, “A Sweet Friendship Refreshes The Soul…. #friendshipgoals #soulfriends #loveyou #cutie #sweet #simple @niyatifatnani #nazar #coactor #bestie. (sic)”



In the last picture, Monalisa has shared a photo with the new entry on the show Malhar Pandya, who has added the hotness quotient on the show after flaunting his sex pack abs. The story revolves around Mohana and him falling in love and getting married. Monalisa wrote, “Mohana Ko Bhi Pyar Hua Hai??? Ya Yeh Bhi Koi Chhal Hai?? #nazar #staytuned #friends #superb #twists watch us mon-fri 11pm only on @starplus @malharpandya09. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.