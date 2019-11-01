Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has won millions of hearts through her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. Before being featured on the show, she has done several films in the Bhojpuri industry and has made a niche for herself. She is also known for sharing her bold pictures on Instagram and her fans every time get swayed away by her gorgeous looks.

Earlier this afternoon, the Nazar fame has shared her hot pictures in a sexy red dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with bold red lipstick, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. Striking a sultry pose on the sets of her show, she is raising the mercury and we are just smitten by her latest hot look.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌶…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:15am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her plethora of photos donning a multicolour top with the no-makeup make-up look. Along with the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Coffee and gossip sessions!”. Monalisa, who is currently playing an antagonist on a TV show, Nazar, looks nothing less than a sexy siren.

View this post on Instagram Coffee and gossip sessions! A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:17am PDT



Lately, she has also shared a scary video wishing her fans ‘Happy Halloween’. Dressed in a neon one-shoulder dress, she looks dangerously hot. She captioned the video, “Halloween ready #happyhalloween #halloweennight @vigovideoindiaofficial. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Halloween ready 🎃.. #happyhalloween #halloweennight @vigovideoindiaofficial A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:30am PDT



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.