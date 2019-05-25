One of the most popular and hottest Bhojpuri actors Rani Chatterjee has worked for over a decade now. She has been featured in several blockbuster movies and collaborated with many good filmmakers from the Bhojpuri film industry. Rani Chatterjee is turning up the heat on the internet with their latest sexy, hot and erotic photos which have taken social media by storm. Recently, Rani shared a sexy picture of her where she can be seen wearing a red colour top and completed the look with hot red lipstick and silver earrings.

While sharing the picture collage, Rani Chatterjee writes, “Girls like to swing 🤩🤩🤩 #instapost #morningmotivation #redhot #ranichatterjee”. Rani is all set for ‘Chotki Thakurain’ which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Check out the picture of Rani Chatterjee:

Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies like Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others. She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 and is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry.

She has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.