Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Now, she is shedding oodles of weight before she enters the controversial show Bigg Boss 13. After sharing some of the hottest pictures from her latest photoshoot, she has now uploaded a slow-mo video on Instagram where she can be seen walking beside the swimming pool in a black swimwear. In the video, she plays with her wet hair as she walks beside the pool and at the end flip her hair and turns towards the camera. Her sultry expressions will definitely make your heart beat faster.

She captioned it, “Major throwback to my swimming days…want to start it again. Best way for fitness. #waterbaby #fitnessmantra #motivation #selflove #happiness #slomo #hellozindagi. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a yellow top teamed up with bold red lipstick and a pair of matching earrings. She captioned it, “laal pila nilaa dil chalega par kala nahi #loveforever💛 #ranichatterjee. (sic)”



Earlier, she has been into the buzz for participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. It has also been revealed that she has already started prepping for the show. A source close to the actor has said that she is working hard to lose oodles of weight and shed some of the extra kilos before she enters the house. Her Instagram is already proof that she is going through an intense workout session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.