Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans posted with her day to day life. Making fans go crazy with her killer looks, Rani Chatterjee recently shared a sensuous hot picture where she can be seen wearing a white and black cold shoulder top. Nailing viewers in her seductive gaze, Rani Chatterjee made fans hearts skip a beat as she posted the picture from her room. She gives a candid pose as she is looking out from a window.

In the shared picture, Rani can be seen wearing a hot shade of red on her lips with a touch of mascara highlighting her eyelashes and hair falling down on the forehead as she gave a sensuous expression for a candid. She captioned the picture as, “Wake up and makeup #goodmorming 😊😊😊♥️♥️♥️♥️ #haveaniceday #all”.

Check hot picture of Rani Chatterjee here:

View this post on Instagram Wake up and makeup #goodmorming 😊😊😊♥️♥️♥️♥️ #haveaniceday #all A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jul 15, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT



A few days ago, Rani Chatterjee posted a viral video of Bottle Cap challenge from her gym.