On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. She rose to fame with the song Chalu Kar Generator from the film Ghayal Yodha. Khesari, on the other hand, will be next seen in Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri. The list of his popular films includes Dabang Sarkar (2018), Balam Ji Love You (2018), Sangharsh (2018), Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (2017), Aatankwadi (2017), Hero No. 1 (2015), Saathiya (2015), Sajan Chale Sasural 2 (2016), Kachche Dhaage (2013), Pyar Jhukta Nahi (2013), and Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali (2012) among others.