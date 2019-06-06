Bhojpuri hot and sexy actor Rani Chatterjee has worked hard for several months to toned down her body and to get the perfect curves. Looks like the hard work has paid off and she is all set to make a comeback with a bang. After teasing fans with her workout videos, she has recently shared her pictures from her hot photoshoot. Flaunting her curvaceous body, Rani can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with ripped denim shorts. With subtle makeup and pink lips, she strikes a seductive pose for the camera.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Slaying is an art! Watch this space for more pictures coming soon. Stay tuned! Pic Courtesy : Sameer_0291 Managed by : @pooja.singh3105 @hvevents.in Mekup irfan #newme #newlife #newlook #photoshoot #actorlifestyle #teamranichatterjee.” (sic)

In another picture, she can be seen dressed in all black and looks sexy like never before. She teamed up her look with dark maroon lipstick and bold makeup. She captioned it, “I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting Pic Courtesy : @sameer_0291 Managed by : @hvevents.in @pooja.singh3105 Makeup : irfaan.” (sic)



In the last picture, she is seen dressed in a white polka dot dress teamed up with red lipstick and subtle makeup. She has also made this photo as her profile picture.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja.