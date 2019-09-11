Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is one of the most popular actors in the industry today. His songs and films, both go viral on the internet. Needless to say, he is a multi-talented actor who likes to keep his fans engaged with his popular numbers. Now, his another song titled Badnaam Kar Dogi also featuring Priyanka Singh released on September 6, 2019, goes viral on video sharing platform Youtube and has crossed over 2 million views. There is something more exciting about the song and that is Rani Chatterjee’s rapping!

On social media, the song of Pawan Singh and Rani Chatterjee’s song ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’ is becoming viral. Likes and comments are coming to this song. Millions of people have seen this Bhojpuri song. People are enjoying the lyrics of the song very much. The song is touching the hearts of fans. The lyrics of this song have been given by Shyam Hick and Azad Singh. Music has been given by Chhote Baba (Basahi). Durga Singh has done the mix and master.

Listen to the audio version of Bhojpuri song Badnaam Kar Dogi:

Pawan Singh was awarded the Best Male Singer Award at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in the year 2016. Pawan Singh’s songs are a rage on social media. Whereas, Rani Chatterjee is a Mumbai-based Indian film actress who is mainly active in Bhojpuri cinema. She is a known name in Bhojpuri films for roles like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satwala and Rani No. 786.

Last month, Akshara Singh accused Pawan Singh of sabotaging her career which followed were like living daily nightmares for the sensational star. As reported by India Times, Akshara asserted that apart from Pawan being miffed about her successful career graph, the actress has been receiving death threats on calls and texts for a year now. Facing constant harassment, Akshara moved the Mumbai police for security after filing a complaint with them.

Coming back to the song, released by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri went viral on the Internet for all the right reasons. The song is crooned by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.