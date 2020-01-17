Bhojpuri song ‘Hello Koun’ is becoming a rage on the internet as it has clocked over 200 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Ritesh Pandey , Sneh Updhayaya and lyrics are penned by Ashish Verma. The song ‘Hello Kaun’ was released on YouTube on 10 December and since then it has received 212,130,597 views. This clearly shows that the flow of the song is still intact on YouTube.

TikTok users are also going crazy about this song. They make several videos and trend #Hello Koun. Fans are applauding this Bhojpuri song and therefore it is getting a very good response, due to which the singer of this song Ritesh Pandey has shared the song’s poster on Instagram. The singer mentioned that ‘Hello Koun’ has crossed over 200 million views.

Watch the song here:

Shilpa Shetty also made a TikTok on this song.