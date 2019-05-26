Bhojpuri star and Nazar fame actor Monalisa has made a new post on Instagram. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for her hit drama series on Star Plus, posed with her packed bags at what looked like a hotel lobby. Monalisa looked striking in a cherry yellow coloured blouse and a pair of dark olive pants. Monalisa further kept her long hair open and flaunted a no makeup look. She looked fabulous. The actor captioned the post simply as, “😎 ✌🏻 #saturdaymood #feelingmyself” (sic). Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram 😎 ✌🏻 #saturdaymood #feelingmyself A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 25, 2019 at 4:50am PDT

The popular face of the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa always makes sure to entertain her fans through various social media posts. Her recent pictures went viral on Instagram. Her fans couldn’t help but admire how sensuous she looked wearing a pair of red hotpants and a white knotted t-shirt. She posted two pictures of herself in that look and talked about staying happy always. The caption on her post read, “If You Want To Be “HAPPY “ …. “Be” ….. #happy #behappy #thursdaymotivation #thursdayvibes ❤️” (sic)

In another set of images on her Instagram timeline, she could be seen posing seductively for a photoshoot. Monalisa looked stunning wearing a basic black T-shirt with a pair of regular pants but her post was about ‘simplicity’ and how it makes her feel happy. She posted, “Simplicity Makes Me Happy 😊…. #goodmorning #happyhappy #mood 📸” (sic)

On the work front, Monalisa is working round the clock on her TV show which is raking in good TRP for the channel. She plays the character of Mohana, a witch, on the show which also features Sumit Kaul, Niyati Fatnani, Ashita Dhawan and Ritu Chaudhry Seth among others.