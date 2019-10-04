It’s the sixth day of Navratri and actor Monalisa has taken to social media to wish her fans ‘Shubjho Shoshthi’. The actor posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram in the morning and wished her fans as Durga Puja celebrations kick-started from today. The actor once again flaunted her traditional look as she wore a white and red traditional saree. Monalisa also teamed her traditional white and red ivory bangles with the saree, looking absolutely radiant. In the picture, she is seen playing with water by sitting across a pool. Her look is finished with open hair, vermillion, gold bangles and a long gold neckpiece.

The actor captioned her picture by wishing her fans in Bengali. Her post read, “Shubho Shoshthi 🙏🙏… Sharadiyar Shubheccha O Obhinandan 😍… #durgapujo” (sic)

Earlier, as the Navratri fever gripped the country, Monalisa posted a picture of herself asking her fans to welcome Goddess Durga. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a red and white traditional saree with a bindi on the forehead and sindoor in middle-parted hair. The caption on her post read, “Shubho Mahalaya 🙏…. Maa Durga Agomoni ….. #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya” (sic)

Monalisa is one of the most sought after faces in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her presence on social media is also quite prominent. Monalisa enjoys a fan following of over 2.3 million fans on Instagram. The actor treats them with various pictures every morning. Her saree looks are especially popular among the fans.